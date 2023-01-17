Confusion Over Papa Ajasco’s Death

A report that popular Nigerian actor, Papa Ajasco known in private life as Femi Ogunrombi is dead is generating a lot of confusion.

Early Sunday, social media was awash with a lot of buzz about Papa Ajasco’s demise. The alleged death was published on several Nigerian media platforms as well as those in Ghana.

However, different reports on Monday had it that Papa Ajasco is indeed still alive. This is creating some confusion in the news media.

But it turns out that the Papa Ajasco character in the Nigerian series was played by two actors Abiodun Ayoyinka and Femi Ogunrombi.

Femi was a one time stand in for the Papa Ajasco character which was originally played by Abiodun Ayoyinka.

On Monday, Abiodun Ayoyinka came out to debunk the news making the rounds that he is the one that is dead.

Femi is the one that is dead but most media platforms used Abiodun Ayoyinka’s pictures in their publications.

In an Instagram video on Monday, Abiodun Ayoyinka said he was alive.

“My name is Abiodun Ayoyinka popularly known as Papa Ajasco. I am not dead. I am still alive. And thank you very much my fans out there for your concern. I really appreciate you people,” he said.