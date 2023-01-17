Shatta Wale Drags Nana Ama McBrown On Social Media

Dancehall act, Shatta Wale is upset with actress Nana Ama McBrown adding TV hosting to her calling.

In an Instagram video, he said the United Showbiz hostess on UTV is not qualified to present.

He is therefore, asking the producers of the show to decide on her.

“Nana Ama McBrown is an actress, Nana Ama McBrown doesn’t know anything about presenting.

Sometimes she can present and someone can counter her,” he said.

“Let us be real in this life, it’s stupid. You, people, are villagers. Stupid people. You are worrying Ghanaians, you are worrying Ghanaians. It’s nonsense. That’s why you all can’t stop me. That’s what you all deserve. Stupid!” he ranted.

He also pleaded with Fada Dickson to reconsider their objectives since he finds many of their shows to be absurd.

“Fada Dickson I beg, I respect you and Despite so much because the innovations, the idea, the vision that you people have for this country is helping a lot of people.”

“Please check your radio stations and TV stations. The programmes you are doing are nonsense. It’s nonsense, it’s stupid. We have boys from Legon who have some ideas. Let them bring it on board,” he added.

Nana Ama McBrown hosts the United Showbiz programme every Saturday on United Television.