Nat’l Cathedral Secretariat Refutes Ablakwa’s Claim

The National Cathedral Secretariat has refuted allegations by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who claimed that some GH₵2.6 million was paid to a company owned by a board member of the cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng

This follows allegations by the lawmaker that JNS Talent Centre Ltd which allegedly runs a crèche in Dawhenya was paid some GH¢2.6 million to help build the cathedral.

On Monday, January 16, 2023, Ablakwa further alleged that JNS Talent is owned by one Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi and a documents in his possession reveal that Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi is the same as Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.

“Unimpeachable and incontrovertible evidence confirms that Mr. Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi is the famous Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director,” the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP disclosed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no distinct Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi. Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng. The two are therefore one and the same.

“Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi thought he had outwitted every Ghanaian, particularly our authorities whom he dribbled for many years; but the day of reckoning is finally here.”

However, the Secretariat in a statement explained that the GH₵2.6 million was a refund to JNS Talent because of a loan he gave the Secretariat to pay contractors as a result of delay in the receipt of funds to pay and not an amount illegally paid to the company.

“As a normal verification – expected of a Member of Parliament – would have revealed, this was not an illegal payment but rather a refund of a short-term interest-free loan made by JNS to top up the payments to the contractors of the National Cathedral.

“This support was sought from a National Cathedral Trustee Member, Rev Kusi-Boateng, in a letter dated August 26, 2021, due to a delay in the receipt of funds to pay the Contractors on time.

“The GHC 2.6m was refunded to Rev Kusi-Boateng, and JNS, by the National Cathedral on September 8, 2021.”

It continued that “So, this is not an illegal payment! As we have stressed, consistently, a project of this nature that significantly raises the issues of faith and national development will always have its discontents, malcontents, as well as those who would use lies, and reckless populist statements to give the impression of wanting accountability. In our vibrant democracy, this is to be expected.

“However, we do expect that the basic values of verification, particularly by Members of Parliament, would be followed. The Board and Management of the National Cathedral Project remains focused and committed to the completion of the National Cathedral, and would continue to do so with diligence, integrity, excellence, and accountability.”

By Vincent Kubi