Congo Brazzaville Opposition leader Dies From Coronavirus

Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas

The main opposition candidate in Congo Brazzaville presidential election, Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, has died from Coronavirus.

He died at age 61, on Monday, March 22, 2021, a day after Sunday’s presidential race.

He was challenging incumbent Denis Sassou Ngessou who has been in power for about 36 years.

Reports say he died while being evacuated to France for treatment.

He was said to have received oxygen at a private hospital in Congo Brazzaville but could not survive the deadly virus.

He was diagnosed with the virus on Saturday, March 20, which was the eve of the election.

Previously, Congo’s ex-president Yhombi-Opango died of coronavirus.

Mr Kolelas skipped his final campaign event on Friday after announcing to some reporters a day earlier that he feared he had malaria.

Following the death of his father, Bernard Kolélas, he succeeded him as Interim President of the Congolese Movement for Democracy and Integral Development, one of Congo-Brazzaville’s main political parties, in 2010.

By Melvin Tarlue