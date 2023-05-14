Continue To Be Strong Foundations – Bawumia Urges Mothers

In honor of Mother’s Day, the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has shared a heartfelt message of appreciation for all the mothers in Ghana and around the world.

The message recognizes the selfless love and support that mothers provide to their children, and the important role they play in the development of society.

The Vice President’s message highlights the strength and resilience of mothers, who often sacrifice their own needs and desires to ensure the well-being of their children.

He also acknowledges the value of the contributions that mothers make to society, both in their roles as caregivers and as active members of their communities.

The Vice President’s message concludes with a prayer for God’s blessings and protection for all mothers, recognizing the important role that they play in shaping the future of their families, communities, and countries.

As Mother’s Day is celebrated around the world, the Vice President’s message serves as a reminder of the important role that mothers play in society, and the gratitude that is owed to them for their tireless efforts and unwavering love.

By Vincent Kubi