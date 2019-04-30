Controller & Accountant General Out!

Eugene Asante Ofosuhene

THE CONTROLLER and Accountant-General, Eugene Asante Ofosuhene has reportedly bowed out of active service.

His retirement took effect from April 30, 2019, bringing to an end a two-year contract awarded him by President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration in May 2017.

President Akufo-Addo has subsequently nominated Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem for appointment as Acting Controller and Accountant-General with effect from April 30, 2019.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, urged the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to “take the necessary steps to regularize the said appointment.”

The outgone Controller was a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) until his appoint in 2017.

Mr. Ofosuhene, a Public Finance Specialist, was also a Consultant for a number of institutions including the World Bank.

Background

The debate over whether or not Mr. Ofosuhene should vacate his post due to his age rekindled earlier this year when it was reported that President Akufo-Addo had asked eight Chief Executive Officers of some state institutions who had reached their mandatory retirement age to go on retirement.

A group calling itself Public Accountability Ghana(PAG) had claimed that Mr. Ofosuhene had ‘crossed’ the mandatory age of 60 needed to head the government institution and therefore urged the appointing authorities to relieve him of his post without delay.

The group had claimed in a news release that, “The Controller and Accountant General, who is 68 plus years old, is still the only over aged appointee of the President still in office.

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIS) CEO was sent home due to his age at 64.

The Korle-Bu CEO was sent home due to his age but the Controller is still working. This act is so selective on the part of the government.”

They had added that “the Controller and Accountant General is the chief accounting officer and the chief advisor to the government and on accounting matters, and therefore if his age is in dispute, it should be resolved.”

The Controller did not comment on the issue and a source close to him had said since the appointing authorities have not raised any issues with his age, nobody can force him out of office.

BY Melvin Tarlue