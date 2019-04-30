Archbishop Kwofie Takes Over From Palmer-Buckle



Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle ( L) and Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie

Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle, former Chancellor of the Catholic Institute of Business and Technology (CIBT), formerly handed over his position as Chancellor of the Institute to the new Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie at a short ceremony at the Institute in Adabraka, Accra.

The ceremony was attended by the Governing Council members of the Institute.

Speaking at the ceremony, Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle noted that, CIBT was the brain child of the Catholic Bishops Conference.

He paid tribute to the staff of the Institute and the current Governing Council chaired by Professor Frederick Rodrigues.

He disclosed that the Institute was in the process of establishing a campus at Mepe in the Volta Region to run programmes in the Health Sciences, particularly, Nursing and Physician Assistantship.

He said the community had provided land, while some health equipment had been acquired for the purpose.

On his part, the new Chancellor, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, disclosed that he was happy to inherit the Institute.

He promised to work closely with the former Chancellor, the Governing Council and the Management of the Institute to advance the Institute.

The President of the Institute, Professor Sylvester Achio, pledged that, CIBT which is a University College, will play a role that will help advance the Archbishop’s vision on education.

The Institute which is located at Adabraka, behind the Ministry of Information and adjacent to the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) offices, runs degree programmes in Business Administration with options in Marketing, Banking & Finance, Accounting, Human Resource Management, Public Administration, Information Technology, Procurement & Supply Chain Management and Religious Studies and Church Administration.

The Institute is affiliated to the University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

BY DGN Online