Prisons Service Explains Robbers/Inmates Report

The Ghana Prisons Service has denied the contents of a story posted on the Daily Guide portal headlined: “Akuse Prison: A Place Where Armed Robbers Reform Officers”.

According to the service, the story does not represent the reality on the ground, adding that it is not a fact that the inmates are teaching officers.

“What the reporter failed to appreciate is the fact that because crime has no colour, the prison population is mixed with doctors, professors and other professionals, now playing active roles in the reformation agenda,” he disclosed.

Continuing, the service stated “unlike some years back when the shock of imprisonment kept such high calibre of prisoners aloof, today, the service has been able to bring such professionals on board through counseling.”

The service continued that the reporter was fed with a weird impression that all prisoners are illiterate only to be shocked with the revelation by our officers that “these professionals are playing diverse roles with some willingly rendering teaching, medical and other services to fellow inmates. With the disclosure by one of our officers that he once benefitted from such a kind gesture, your reporter quickly jumped on the unethical bandwagon, carving the headline he put out.”