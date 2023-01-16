Cop, Family Burnt To Death In Kumasi

A police officer together with his family have been burnt to death in a fire which gutted a police barracks in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The policeman attached to the Anti-robbery Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command lost his life together with his wife, and daughter.

Their charred bodies have been conveyed and deposited at the morgue for preservation and onward burial.

Confirming the incident, the Assembly Member for the Apromase/Asawase Electoral area, Ernest Kwarteng told Accra based media outlet monitored by DGN Online that “the fire swept through one of the rooms and as we speak, a married man, the wife and daughter are no more.”

“They have been burnt and the body deposited at the morgue. The police came in but we are awaiting for the experts to come in to tell us what exactly happened”, he said.

However, official of the Ghana National Fire Service who rushed to the scene to put out the fire are yet to disclose the cause of fire.

According to GNFS, it has initiated investigation into the matter to establish the cause of the fire outbreak.

By Vincent Kubi