Cop Kills Man Over Motor

An unidentified Police officer at Ofoase in the Akyemansa District in the Eastern Region has allegedly shot a man to death.

The incident also left three others with severe gunshot wounds.

The unfortunate incident occurred when a scuffle broke between the youth of Brenase, a suburb of Ofoase and a teacher over a motorbike.

The body of the deceased identified as 36-year old Emmanuel Osae has been deposited at the morgue while the injured persons are receiving treatment at the Akyem Oda Government Hospital.

According to reports gathered from the community, the teacher identified as Zack from Brenase travelled on his motorbike to the Ofoase community, but, while the motorbike was parked, another motor rider ran into his motorbike, causing a misunderstanding which the culprit allegedly assaulted the Teacher.

Amidst the scuffle, two young men from Brenase community appeared at the scene and seized the culprit’s motorbike, and rode to Brenase that unless he repairs the motorbike of the teacher, his motorbike will not be released to him.

The motor rider reported the incident to the Police in the area.

The police quickly chased the two young men and violently arrested one, but the Brenase youth resisted the arrest of the second person which the Police retreated and returned with reinforcement leading to the shooting incident.

An eyewitness said “We were standing outside when we saw the armed policemen in their vehicle driving to Kotokuom area, but all that we saw was that the police stopped and attempted to arrest a certain guy.

The person escaped, so his brother wanted to enquire from the Police why they have stormed the community with the motor guy to arrest his brother.

He continued that “Suddenly, a police officer called Safo fired a warning shot which made the man to insult the Police for giving a warning shot when nobody has threatened them’’.

He added that ‘’A guy from a farm holding cutlass coincidentally appeared at the scene. The Police aimed at him and shot him, then shot the guy who questioned them, and shot another person who was passing.”

The Assembly Member for Brenase electoral area, Mathew Kwadwo Adagba when contacted said the incident has since created tension in the community and has since been working to bring calmness to the area.

He however said the Akyem Oda Divisional Command which is handling the case is defending the action of the Police officers worsening the volatile situation.

The youth were mobilizing to attack the Police officers involved in the shooting incident at Ofoase Police station but the elders in the area have appealed to them to stop at the time of filing this report.

