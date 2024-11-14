Cop Wins AMA Best Metro Farmer

Chief Inspector Samuel Yao Dzotsi with Elizabeth K.T. Sackey

Chief Inspector Samuel Yao Dzotsi has received the “Overall Best Farmer” award from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for his extensive farming activities alongside his career with the Ghana Police Service at the 40th National Farmers and Fishers Day celebration.

Based at the Tesano Police Depot in the Okaikoi South Sub-Metropolitan District, Chief Inspector Dzotsi has cultivated an acre each of plantain, maize, and cocoa, and maintains a 5-acre rice field and a 9-acre cocoa plantation in the Oti Region.

His farming efforts, supported by six permanent workers, have contributed significantly to local food production.

Chief Inspector Dzotsi was presented with a certificate, a motorized tricycle, Wellington boots, a knapsack sprayer, cutlasses, and compost bags in recognition of his contributions to agriculture and food security in Accra.

Speaking at the event, themed “Building Climate-Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Food Security,” the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth K.T. Sackey, commended farmers and fishers for their dedication and significant role in advancing the nation’s development.

She expressed concern over the impact of climate change, prolonged dry spells, and floods on agriculture, particularly as farming in sub-Saharan Africa relies heavily on rainfall.

Mayor Sackey also pointed to a World Bank projection indicating that by 2030, climate change could push an additional 100 million people into poverty, posing severe risks to the agricultural sector.

She called for the adoption of climate-smart agriculture as a strategic response, referencing the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.

Chief Inspector Dzotsi expressed gratitude for the recognition and revealed plans to expand his farm to further contribute to Ghana’s food production.

He encouraged his colleagues to remain committed to their efforts, assuring them that continued dedication could earn them the award in the future.

Ladlink School received 1 Polytank (Rambo 250), 4 knapsack sprayers, 2 watering cans, 1 wheelbarrow, 3 spades, 6 bags of compost, 1 bag of fertilizer (NPK), and 3 hoes for its outstanding contributions to education as the “Best Educational Institution.”

Addo Quarcoo, awarded “Best Hook and Line Fisherman,” received 1 deep freezer, 200 yards of line, and a pair of Wellington boots, while Isaac Quashie, the “Best Ali Poli Watsa (APW) Fisherman,” was awarded a 25-meter 6-by-3/4″ fishing net, an 18-by-1/4 fishing net, 2 life jackets, assorted items, and a pair of Wellington boots.

Reginald Bannerman Quaye, recognized as “District Best Livestock Farmer,” received 1 deep freezer, 6 bags of feed (broiler starter), and a pair of Wellington boots.

Richel Adeline Boohm, awarded “Best Agricultural Extension Agent,” received 1 laptop, 1 knapsack sprayer, a pair of Wellington boots, and half a piece of cloth.

John Nii Arday Ofoliquaye, the “Best Physically Challenged Farmer,” was awarded a pair of Wellington boots, 1 wheelbarrow, 2 bags of fish feed, 5 basins/bowls, and 1 drum smoker.

