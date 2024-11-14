Galamsey Threatens Food Security

Moses Kpebu

The Tarkwa Regional Manager of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the Western Region, Moses Kpebu, has warned that the encroachment of agricultural lands by illegal miners in some farming communities will have dire consequences on food security.

He stated that the country is already experiencing the adverse effects of illegal mining activities, particularly in its river bodies.

He noted that tourists who used to visit the Nzema enclave for boat or canoe rides on the Ankobra River have stopped going there due to pollution caused by illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

“The river pollution has deterred tourists from visiting the area, which has adversely affected hotel patronage and led to a loss of revenue needed to boost the local economy,” he added.

Moses Kpebu made these remarks at a Climate Talks series in Tarkwa, organized by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in collaboration with the German Embassy and supported by Dynamite FM, a local radio station in Tarkwa.

The Climate Talks series is part of an effort to bring environmental concerns to communities most impacted by climate change and environmental degradation.

It brought together small-scale miners, students, youth groups, and civil society organizations to discuss climate resilience and sustainable development.

He said, “Hotel businesses are suffering because people no longer patronize the area. If we continue to pollute our water bodies, we will continue to lose a lot.”

He revealed that a section of the Ankobra River had been earmarked for a hydroelectric project, but this may no longer be feasible due to pollution.

Mr. Kpebu called on the public to reflect on their roles and contributions toward protecting the environment.

He also mentioned that modern, sophisticated methods employed by some small-scale miners are devastating local ecosystems.

“The small-scale mining sector has changed. Those in the sector no longer use the rudimentary tools of old; now, they are using excavators and highly sophisticated equipment, just like the large-scale operators.”

The Deputy German Ambassador to Ghana, Sivine Jansen, warned that Ghana might need to import drinking water by 2030 if drastic action is not taken to address illegal mining in water bodies.

“We are bringing environmental concerns to communities most affected by pollution and climate change,” she said.

“We have visited many cities in Ghana to discuss climate change and environmental issues, particularly with those most impacted,” she disclosed.

She noted, “Unfortunately, we have seen rivers that no longer flow and have turned brown due to pollution from illegal mining activities, also known as ‘galamsey.'”

“This is not just a local issue but one that could affect all of Ghana if the pollution continues,” Jansen concluded.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi