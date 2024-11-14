LGBTQ+ Will Destroy Ghana – Bawumia

The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated his opposition to the controversial practice of LGBTQ+.

Without mincing words, he sternly cautioned that the country would face severe consequences if LGBTQ+ were to be legalized.

Dr. Bawumia, who is currently in the Ashanti Region on a campaign tour, stated emphatically that LGBTQ+ would never see the light of day if he is elected president.

According to him, LGBTQ+ is alien to Ghanaian values and culture, and he does not see any reason to consider introducing it in the country.

“LGBTQ+ is not in the Bible, it’s not in the Quran, it’s not part of our culture, traditions, and values. It will therefore not be allowed under my presidency,” Dr. Bawumia promised.

Continuing, Dr. Bawumia declared, “LGBTQ+ will destroy the country if it is introduced as law. I will therefore not condone anything that will harm our nation.”

The NPP presidential candidate made these statements while addressing congregants at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Atimatim, in the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency.

He also announced that plans were underway to establish a National Pilgrimage Authority to regulate religious pilgrimages for both Muslims and Christians in Ghana.

“This authority will streamline and oversee trips to Mecca for Hajj by Muslims and facilitate pilgrimages to Israel for Christian worshippers in the country,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need for an organized and transparent system to help manage these sacred journeys for Muslims and Christians alike.

He commended Muslims and Christians for living in peace and harmony in Ghana over the years, encouraging them to maintain this unity for the country’s development.

Under his government, Dr. Bawumia also pledged to provide free university education for the children of cocoa farmers, stating, “This will greatly benefit us all as a nation.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi