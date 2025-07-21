COP Yohuno Approves Foreign Medical Care For Ailing Officers

Muntaka in a group photograph with police officers

THE INSPECTOR General of Police, Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has announced major reforms in the healthcare of police officers, stating that critically ailing officers whose conditions require special care will be granted access to receive treatment abroad when need be.

Speaking at the Regional Commanders Conference at the Police Headquarters, Accra, COP Yohuno indicated that leaders of the service have implemented measures geared towards upholding the welfare, particularly the health, of officers who render their services to enhance the nation’s security. Therefore, arrangements have been made for personnel in each of their ranks to access specialised care abroad if the need arises to save an officer.

“In the area of health, arrangements have been made for personnel with critical conditions to access specialised care, including treatment abroad when necessary,” he stated.

COP Yohuno further added that with the support of President John Dramani Mahama, the leadership of the Police Service is engaging a top kidney specialist in the UK, “where advanced procedures enable donors to be discharged on the same day, demonstrating the high standard of care we aim to provide for our dedicated men and women in uniform.”

He assured that the reforms he made were not merely administrative decisions, saying, “They show our deepest concern for the well-being of those who serve. The well-being of our personnel remains a top priority. We are investing in initiatives that aim to boost morale and create a supportive environment where officers can thrive.”

“Encouraging personnel to take holiday leaves, improving access to healthcare, and expanding housing schemes are all part of this effort,” he added.

On the matters of evolving criminal trends, COP Yohuno said the service has significantly upgraded its intelligence systems and expanded its operational capabilities. He added that technological reforms are being implemented, with “digitised administrative processes and a revamped criminal data management system making our work more efficient and transparent.”

“We have enhanced our rapid response capacity and operationalised more Public Safety Centres, enabling quicker responses to incidents nationwide. A recent example is AMBER Alert Ghana, which partnered with Meta,” he indicated.

COP Yohuno said these efforts are supported by strong inter-agency cooperation, particularly with the Ghana Armed Forces, the Immigration Service, and the Narcotics Control Commission, which reinforces the collective nature of the national security mission.

“Our international collaborations have equally gained momentum; we continue to work closely with bodies such as INTERPOL and the West African Police Chiefs Committee, enabling us to address cross-border crime more effectively. “Through these partnerships, our officers are benefitting from advanced training in areas such as cybercrime, terrorism, and transnational organised crime,” he added.

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, on his part, announced that President John Mahama has earmarked a retooling fund of GH¢1 billion for the security services.

He stated that the fund will go into modern equipment, vehicles, technology, accommodation, and capacity building.

“The Ghana Police Service will receive a significant portion of this fund. It is our collective duty to ensure that these resources are used efficiently and transparently to improve national security outcomes,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke