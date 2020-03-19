Coronavirus: Ban On Public Gathering A Plot To Rig 2020 Elections – Asiedu Nketia Claims

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

While some Ghanaians have lauded the president’s directive on public gatherings due to the recent increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, the opposition party, National Democratic Congress thinks otherwise.

According to Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC, the real intention of the ban on public gatherings by the president is to rig the 2020 elections.

“This whole announcement of emergency ban, emergency here, stopping this gathering, stopping that gathering, in my view, on the surface, it will appear to the world that the president is acting to deal with the COVID-19 and so on.

But the real intention is not to deal with COVID-19 at all. The real intention is to find space to put the pieces of the rigging equipments together. So that by the time anybody could say jack, the election has been compromised,” he said in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced some bold directives as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The President placed a ban on church-related activities, mosques prayers, and all other public gatherings exceeding 25 persons. That was during his second address to the nation on the Coronavirus update.

He also directed airlines to stop bringing in travellers from countries that have recorded over 200 cases of coronavirus effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCGI) in-charge of Command Post and Operations, Laud Kwesi Affrifah at a press briefing yesterday revealed that his outfit together with the Kotoka International Airport authorities refused about 200 foreign nationals entry into the country as part of measures to curb a spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

“Over 200 people have been turned back. Only those with resident permits are being allowed in,” he said.

peacefmonline