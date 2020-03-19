Coronavirus Spread: Ghana Suspends Passport Services

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Ghana has suspended all passport services due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Thursday March 19, 2020, said applicants will not be admitted for vetting and capture procedures and also for collection of processed passports.

It said all passport application centres will remain close for the next two weeks or until such a time that the situation would be sufficiently safe for opening.

BY Melvin Tarlue