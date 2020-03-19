Delta Agro Limited Gives To Korle-Bu… In Coronavirus Prevention

Delta Agro Limited, leading Local manufacturers of antiseptic liquids and soaps has presented items worth thousands of Cedis to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The gesture forms part of the company’s campaign to fight the coronavirus menace which is engulfing the world, with increasing numbers putting themselves in self isolation as a response to the growing pandemic.

The items included 6, 480pieces of Maram soaps and antiseptic liquid.

The Marketing Executive of Delta Agro Limited, Mohammed Al-Roz said “We strongly believe our Antiseptic Liquid and Antibiotic Soap products will go a long way to support the the campaign at this needy time. We consider the gesture as our Corporate Social Responsibility towards our home land Ghana.

” We pray and hope that our donation will contribute towards the hygiene and disinfecting of the atmosphere in the good course.”

CEO of Korle-Bu, Daniel Asare expressed gratitude to the donors for the support and promised to use it in their quest to prevent the deadly ailment.

Delta Agro has also extended same gesture to the Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Police Hospital, Ghana Immigration Service, University of Ghana , Jubilee House, 37 Millitary Hospital and Ghana Deaf Association.

Also present for the donation were Feres Gerges, Business Development Manager and Kennedy Delali Agbekoh, Marketing Officer.