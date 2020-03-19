AirtelTigo “BigTime Xtra” Excites Customers

Atul Narain Singh



Famous for its BigTime Data Bundles that pioneered ‘No Expiry’ in Ghana, AirtelTigo now brings ‘Double Data (2X)’ across all its BigTime Data bundles.

The new “BigTime Xtra” Bundles, will allow customers enjoy double data benefits with No Expiry for the same price.

Chief Marketing Officer at AirtelTigo, Atul Narain Singh, said AirtelTigo is constantly innovating to provide a superior experience and great value to its customers.

“With the customers need to stay online round the clock, we have redefined data value proposition in Ghana with our new “BigTime Xtra” data bundles,” he said.

He said the GH¢10 data bundle originally offers 1.5GB with no expiry, but with the New “BigTime Xtra” bundle the customer will now get 3GB Data for the same price.

The most popular method of purchasing “BigTime Xtra” Bundles is directly using a Scratch Card via 126PIN#.

He said customers can also subscribe to the bundles by dialing *111# – AirtelTigo’s One-Stop-Shop.

“Furthermore, customers get even more value when they bundle through AirtelTigo Money (ATM). For instance, the same GHS10 BigTime Xtra Bundle offers 4GB as against 3GB when bundled via AirtelTigo Money,” he added.

He explained that AirtelTigo customers form the very core of its thinking and innovation, adding that “we recently launched Ghana’s first 6-month Unlimited Call Bundles whereby customers can reload with just GH¢20 and can enjoy Unlimited AirtelTigo calls for a whole 6 months.”

AirtelTigo customers can dial *111# to subscribe to Unlimited Bundles.

In an earlier innovation, AirtelTigo also introduced for the first time, Direct Bundle functionality via its Scratch Cards – whereby customers can directly activate their favorite bundle from the Scratch Card.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri