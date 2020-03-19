NHIA Issues COVID-19 Notice

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has indicated it is complying strictly with the government’s directives aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

A public notice issued by the authority said, “as a result of this, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is strictly implementing by putting in place arrangements at the Head Office, Claims Processing Centers, Regional and District Offices to ensure the safety of all Staff, NHIS members and the general public.”

It also reiterated measures the public are to adhere to when they visit any NHIS premises to include washing hands thoroughly with soap as hand-washing buckets have been provided at the entrance of all NHIS offices.

“Use the alcohol based-hand sanitizers provided at vantage points within all NHIS offices. NHIS Staff will maintain a distance of two (2) meters from all persons. Hand-held thermometer guns will be used to take the temperature of visitors,” it said.

The authority said persons with temperatures above 38 Degrees Celsius will not be allowed to enter the premises but will be asked a few questions and referred to the appropriate authorities for further care.

“We strongly encourage all NHIS members to take advantage of the Mobile Renewal Service to renew membership by dialing *929# on all networks. For any enquiries, please contact the NHIS Call Center on 054-444-6447.

“The public is advised to remain calm and strictly abide by these protocols and all others issued by the Government,” it added.