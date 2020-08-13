Coronavirus Bites Barca Player

A Barcelona player has tested positive for coronavirus, the club confirmed yesterday, as Spanish clubs’ pre-seasons continue to be disrupted by the virus.

The player has not been named, but he was one of nine players who returned for pre-season training this week.

Barca confirmed in a statement he has not had any contact with the players or staff due to travel to Lisbon for the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich tomorrow.

La Liga ended on July 19, but clubs have already returned to training, with September 12 slated as the provisional start date for the 2020-21 season.

However, clubs returning to work have been hit by a number of coronavirus cases. Nine clubs across Spain’s top two divisions confirmed positives on Tuesday.

Real Betis announced that striker Loren Moron had contracted the virus and was isolating at home, while Valencia, Granada, Alaves, Huesca, Espanyol, Mallorca, Las Palmas and Tenerife also confirmed cases.

The majority of the identities of players who have contracted the virus remain anonymous.

Barca’s first-team squad are involved in the Champions League but those returning from loans and new signings Pedri and Francisco Trincao were due to begin preseason training this week.

In total, a group of nine players underwent coronavirus tests on Tuesday and one result came back positive.