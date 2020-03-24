Coronavirus Fight: Kennedy Agyapong Supports Ghana

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (2nd right)

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has donated several medical supplies to hospitals across Ghana to help with the first against Coronavirus.

The items are 100,000 pieces of facemasks, gloves, and 100 gallons of hand sanitizers.

They are to be used by frontline workers in all 16 regional hospitals in Ghana.

Also, he has donated about 200 hospital beds towards the Covid-19 fight.

Presenting the items to the Government on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Mr. Agyapong said the gesture formed part of his widow’s might.

He said the donation was made in partnership with his Chinese partner.

He was hopeful it will help hospitals nationwide.

Receiving the items on behalf of Government, the Deputy Minister of Health, Alexander Abban, thanked the MP for his kind gesture.

Total traced cases are 598, community spread are low, most cases are imported, he stated.

Ghana has recorded a total of 52 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with two deaths related to the virus as at March 24.

But the Deputy Minister said even though the situation in Ghana is scaring, it is not hopeless.

He said the 25 new cases were recorded from those mandatorily quarantined upon the President’s directive.

Responding to questions on calls for a lockdown, he stated that the call for a lockdown has not come up any serious discussion.

He stated that when the need arises, the Interministerial committee on COVID19 would advise President Nana Akufo-Addo in that direction.

BY Melvin Tarlue