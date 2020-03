Ghana is closing its doors to the outside world in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this announcement on Saturday, March 21, in his third update on measures being taken by government to curb the spread of the virus.

Ghana has recorded 19 confirmed cases of the virus with one death.

The President said Ghana’s borders both air, and lands, would be closed for two weeks.

It shall take effect from Sunday, March 22, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue