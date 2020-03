President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has confirmed Ghana’s first coronavirus-related death.

According to him, the 61-year-old

Lebanese man who died at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on Saturday March 21, 2020, had underlying health challenges.

The rest of the 18 confirmed cases, he said, are doing well, 8 of them are being managed from their homes.

By Melvin Tarlue