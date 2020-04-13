Coronavirus Global Update: 1.85m People Infected

An estimated 1.85 million people worldwide have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

This is according to the Johns Hopkins University in its latest update on the global virus situation.

It says some 114,000 people worldwide have been killed by the virus.

The United States remains the worst affected country, says the report sighted by DGN Online.

It stated that some 557,000 cases and more than 22,000 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the US.

According to the report, the State of New York alone has more cases than any country.

By Melvin Tarlue