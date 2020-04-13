Prampram Records 2 COVID 19 Cases

TWO Coronavirus (COVID 19) cases have been recorded at Prampram in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

The cases have to do with two adults; one had travel history as he returned into the country in March this year and another who had no travel history.

Samples of 430 family members and persons who have come in direct contact with someone who showed the symptoms were taken to Noguchi Memorial Research Institute for testing.

Ten out of the aforementioned total number of samples led to the discovery of 2 positive cases and 8 negatives.

Confirming the cases, Johnathan Teye Doku, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ningo-Prampram District Assembly, told DGN Online, that “We are applying the standard treatment protocols to manage the cases.”

He advised residents of the district to remain calm and minimize physical contact with others as well as adhere to precautionary protocols.

According to him, the Assembly is supporting the Health Directorate to continue to carry out public education throughout the community.

From Vincent Kubi, Prampram