Coronavirus Kills Guardiola’s Mum

Guardiola and his mother

Manchester City have confirmed that Pep Guardiola’s mother has died after contracting coronavirus.

Dolors Sala Carrio died in Barcelona after falling ill. She was 82.

A statement issued by City on Monday read: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

City rivals Manchester United expressed their condolences shortly after hearing the news.

“Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family,” the club said in a tweet.

Spain has been badly affected by the pandemic, with more than 13,000 deaths reported. It has more than 135,000 confirmed cases, more than any other country in Europe, although the rate of new infections has started to slow down.