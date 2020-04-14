Coronavirus Kills US Bishop Who Shunned Social Distancing Directive

A bishop has died in the US after he reportedly ignored the directive for social distancing on coronavirus.

Reports by CNN says Bishop Gerald Glenn, is the pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Virginia.

The Church accordingly announced on Sunday that he had tested positive to coronavirus.

His daughter named Mar-Gerie Crawley is said to have shared a video, indicating his coronavirus status.

Reports say he ignored every warnings from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid mass gatherings and maintain social distancing.

He is believed to have stated in a sermon on March 22, that “I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus.”

He purportedly told his congregation that he was not afraid to die.

He and his Marcietia Glenn, tested positive for coronavirus on April 4, according to local media reports in the US.

By Melvin Tarlue