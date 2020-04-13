Coronavirus Response: Bawumia Launches Covid-19 Tracker App

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched the Covid-19 tracker application aimed at supporting the government’s response to the coronavirus(COVID-19)

outbreak in Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia in a live telecast during the virtual launch of the app, said the tracker is intended to provide assistance which will augment the state’s efforts in the fight against the global pandemic.

“The Covid-19 App tracker is an easy to use digital tool that is designed to help people self-report their systems and assess their health symptoms for Covid-19 risk, ” he said.

He said the approach of the government in responding to Covid-19 has been backed by science, adding that the information the tracker will be providing will help in taking the right decisions.

“The launch is therefore yet another important step by the government to leapfrog using technology to find solutions to the havoc, ” he said.

The Vice President further noted that the tracker can locate individuals who attend the same function or were in a particular country within a certain period as part of measures towards the enhanced contact tracing exercise to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Accessible as a browser-based app, the COVID-19 Tracker will allow persons to self-report symptoms without needing to visit a healthcare facility and thereby aiding in social distancing,” he said.

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, in her statement, said “the challenge we face as a country also provides us an opportunity to find solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure our continued survival.”

She said the user-friendly and free to download mobile software application is available for Android and iOS devices.

“The app is available for iOS, android and USSD *769# users which ensures universal accessibility.

“The COVID-19 Tracker will be available for download this week,” according to the Communications Minister.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri