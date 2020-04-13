Zayed Sustainability Prize 2021 Calls For Application

The winners in a group photo

The Zayed Sustainability Prize is calling on all innovators in Ghana with solutions addressing some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges, to submit an entry for its 2021 edition.

Offering an annual winners’ reward fund of $3 million, the Prize is accepting online submissions until May 21, 2020.



Okuafo Foundation, a Ghana-based start-up won the Prize in the Food Category.

Recognized for its smartphone application that uses A.I., machine learning (ML) and data analytics to predict and detect crop diseases and infestations, Okuafo’s app also offers recommended solutions based on scientific knowledge, in real-time.

Now entering its 13th submissions cycle, the Prize has already awarded a total of 86 winners whose solutions or school projects have directly and indirectly, positively transformed the lives of 335 million people, around the world.

Commenting, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said “With a 12-year record of recognizing and rewarding excellent solutions, we are confident that the Prize will continue to attract more of the most dedicated innovators to submit their entries, in support of resolving the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges.”

He added “Inspired by Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of commitment to global sustainability and humanitarianism, the Prize also aligns with the emphasis our national leadership has given this year to planning, preparing and finding solutions for the next 50 years.”

Categories

The Global High Schools category is split into six world region winners, with each school able to claim up to US$100,000 to start or augment their project in their local communities.

This category was introduced to the Prize in 2012 from the knowledge that empowering and enhancing communities of the future, necessitates that the next generation of sustainability leaders need to be engaged at the school level – today.

While the scope of submissions varies, core elements of each entry must lie in the innovative ways in which technology, applications and solutions are driving positive transformation of people’s lives.

For the Health, Food, Energy, and Water categories, organisations should demonstrate that they are improving access to essential products or services and have a long-term vision for improved living and working conditions.

Winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize 2021 will be announced at the annual awards ceremony held during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, in January 2021.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri