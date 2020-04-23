Coronavirus Response: Face Mask Mandatory In Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has announced the compulsory wearing of face mask by residents in the capital “with immediate effect”.

In a statement, signed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Allotey, the Council stated that the move was “to ensure compliance with the President’s directive on social distancing and wearing of face masks”.

The Council also directed commercial drivers to ensure all passengers wear face mask before being allowed to board their vehicles.

“Notices of ‘No Face Mask, No Entry’ should be visibly displayed at vantage points including offices, lorry stations, shops, markets, malls, banks, pharmacies among others,” the statement said.

Other directives issued included the creation of satellite markets by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to decongest the main markets in the region; the installation and use of Public Address (PA) systems to educate traders on the mandatory faced mask wearing, social and physical distancing and temporary ban on “market days” within the capital.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio