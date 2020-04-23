ECOWAS Recognizes Cissoko Mbalo As Guinea Bissau President

Cissoko Mbalo

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recognized former Prime Minister and opposition leader, Umaro Cissoko Mbalo, as elected president of Guinea Bissau.

ECOWAS has therefore urged him to form his government by 22nd, May 2020.

This followed legal and political disputes surrounding the 29th December, 2019 presidential run-off vote.

Preliminary results announced by the electoral commission had given Mbalo victory with about 54% of the votes, but his opponent Domingos Periera of the ruling party mounted a legal challenge to the highest court, but no verdict had been delivered since.

By Melvin Tarlue