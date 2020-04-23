La Liga Likely To Return To Action On May 4

La Liga is expected to return to action between May 4 and May 11.

Players are expected to first be tested for coronavirus before the Spanish top league returns.

The league was put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Spain.

But reports say proposal has been made for its return on May 4th.

In a report from MARCA, not all club doctors were comfortable moving forward as they could not guarantee the safety of the players.

But May 4 and May 11 have been proposed as potential return to training dates, with clubs receiving about 15 days before the matches start, report say.

Many doctors, according to reports, also felt the amount of time for training was insufficient and would lead to many players getting injured quickly.

After Wednesday’s meeting between the Spanish Federation and La Liga, which also hosted top medical personnel, a plan was developed for an eventual return to play.

The meeting was said to be 8 hours and the first, and most important, measure which was decided upon was how to begin a return to team training.

The group decided that all players, staff, and club employees who work with the squad from each club in La Liga will have to take a COVID19 test on Tuesday afternoon to determine whether or not they are infected with the Coronavirus. The test will be required before teams can begin to think about returning to daily training.

In anotherreport from Cadena Cope, La Liga are revealed to have acquired the test material legally from a private enterprise and did not require government authorization.

The club doctors are clear about the protocol if an individual tests positive during the training phase of a return, but not during the competition. There needs to be continued discussions and a clear plan on what to do if a player tests positive during the competition before any party can move forward.

By Melvin Tarlue