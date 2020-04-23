Deseret Hospital Gets Covid-19 Prevention Items

Barimah Bishop Dr. Asamoah Kofi IV (3rd from left) in a symbolic presentation of the items to Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi.

The Genesis II Church of Health & Healing has presented sanitary items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Deseret Hospital in Accra.

The items received included 50 gallons of chlorine dioxide and 50 bottles of sanitizers for the cleaning of the private primary health facility.

Barimah Bishop Dr. Asamoah Kofi IV, a doctor of Naturopathy and Bishop of the Genesis II Church of Health & Healing, who presented the items to the hospital management said the church found it prudent to support the front line workers during this Coronavirus pandemic.

“The items are for the cleaning of the surfaces and they can use it to spray the area to take away the pathogens in the hospital. We were motivated by the good work they are doing to share what we have with them,” he said.

He said the management of Deseret hospital has been kind to the Church in allowing them space in their facility to operate adding that the donation was their way of showing their support.

“We want to work together to restore health,” he said.

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, medical officer in-charge of the Deseret Hospital receiving the items expressed his satisfaction at the kind gesture by the Genesis II Church of Health & Healing.

He said such items come in handy especially during this global pandemic which has shaken the health sector of the country.

Dr. Kissi said the items would be used for the purpose for which they were donated adding that cleanliness is a priority of the hospital.

“We get people coming in here for care so we have to make sure this place is sanitized so they do not take infections back home,” he added.

Touching on the need for people to stay safe, he advised the public to stay home and only go out if necessary.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri

