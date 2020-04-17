Coronavirus Response: UN Soldiers Support 37 Military Hospital

Col Franklin Vowotor (Rtd) presenting the items to Commander 37Military Hospital, Brig Gen Nii Adjah Obodia

Retired Officers and Men of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) serving with the United Nations (UN) have donated assorted medical items worth US $15,000 (GH¢80,000) to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra .

The items donated include: 2,571 pieces of Head Covers, 2,000 pieces of Aprons, 1,000 pieces of N95 Face Masks, 12,350 pieces of Shoe Covers and 30 pieces of Infra-Red Thermometers.

Presenting the items, the leader of group, Col Franklin Vowotor (Rtd) disclosed that the donation was to support the facility in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Commander of the Hospital, Brig Gen Nii Adjah Obodai, received the items on behalf of the Hospital and thanked them for the kind gesture.

He however appealed to individuals and corporate bodies to emulate what had been done by the retired officers and men of GAF.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey