Coronavirus Update: 155 Recover As Death Toll Inches To 11

The number of people recovering from Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ghana is growing steadily with 155 people being confirmed recovered.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest update recorded an additional 21 recoveries from the 134 recorded as at April 24.

The recoveries mean that 21 patients who were given supportive treatment tested negative for the virus twice.

However, one more person has died of the viral infection.

This brings the death toll to 11 as at April 26.

Meanwhile the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ghana have increased to 1,550.

Case Distribution

Twelve out of the 16 regions of Ghana have confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The Greater Accra Region is leading the regional count with 1,347 followed by the Ashanti Region with 69.

The Eastern Region has recorded 57 cases with the Oti and Central regions recording 17 cases each.

The Northern Region has also recorded 13 cases with Volta having 10.

The Upper West and Upper East regions have eight cases each with the North East Region recording g two cases.

The Western and Western North regions have a case each.

Bono, Ahafo, Savanna and Bono East regions have all not recorded any Covid-19 case.

