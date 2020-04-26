President Addresses Nation Again Tonight

President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to address the nation tonight on measures being taken against coronavirus.

Tonight’s address will be the 8th for Mr Akufo-Addo and it comes as Ghana reports 1,550 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 11 deaths and 155 recoveries.

During his seventh address, the President lifted the three weeks partial lockdown but introduced compulsory wearing of face masks and enforcement of social distancing protocol.

It remains unclear what he has to say to the nation tonight and whether there will be further easing of some restrictions.

By Melvin Tarlue