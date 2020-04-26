Covid-19 Cases In Oti Jumps to 17; As Volta Remains 10

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Oti region has increased to 17; after it reordered four new cases per the latest update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) released on April 26.

The increase in cases come about three days after the region joined the regions that have recoded positive Covid-19 cases.

Unlike other regions, the Oti region recorded 13 index cases.

DGN online sources in the region indicates that three of the four cases are construction workers working on the Jasikan to Kadjebi road. One of the workers is a foreigner.

Meanwhile, Oti regions closest neighbour, Volta region still has ten cases; thus its case count did not increase per the latest update from the GHS.

Nationally, Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,550, with 11 deaths and 155 recoveries.

Twelve out 16 regions have recorded positive cases so far. The Greater Accra region tops with 1,347 cases while North-East region is on the bottom with two cases.

The cases recorded is the outcome of a total of 100,622 sample tests done across the various testing centres in the country, including the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine.

So far, four regions, namely, Savanna, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East have still not recorded any COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the country.

