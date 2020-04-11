Coronavirus Update: 2 More People Die As Ghana’s Case Count Increase To 408

Two people receiving treatment for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died bringing the total number of deaths to eight.

The country also recorded 30 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19)bringing the country’s case count to 408 as at April 11.

” Of the 408 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 205 were reported from the routine surveillance, 88 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale, ” the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its update statement said.

It further noted that the positive cases were confirmed among some 27,346 persons tested for the virus.

Giving a breakdown of the conditions of the 408 positive cases, the GHS said four people have been treated, discharged and have tested negative upon a second test.

It further noted that 394 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment with two moderate to severe cases.

It said none of the patients were currently on ventilators.

Regions that have reported cases so far are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Northern, North East, Upper East and Upper West regions.

Over the past 12 days the government introduced measures to enhance surveillance to control and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The measures include restrictive movement in the hotspots of the outbreak, intensive contact tracing and laboratory testing, social distancing, and intensive public education.

These measures have resulted in a sudden increase in case detection, with high number of cases being reported.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri