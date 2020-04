An estimated 18,637 persons have died from coronavirus in the United States (US).

A total of 500,000 have been infected in the US as well.

This is according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The statistics above were reported as at Friday, April 10.

Globally, the University reported that as at Friday, there were some 1.69 million confirmed cases and more than 102,000 reported deaths.

By Melvin Tarlue