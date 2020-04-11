Obama Cautions Against Misinforming Public On Covid-19

Barack Obama

Ex-President of the United States, Barack Obama, has cautioned against misinforming the public on coronavirus concerns.

He has warned that health officials and State authorities must speak the truth on concerns relating to the virus.

“Speak the truth. Speak it clearly. Speak it with compassion,” he stated.

He was speaking to a group of Mayors in the US on how to deal with coronavirus concerns.

He stated that “the biggest mistake any (of) us can make in these situations is to misinform.”