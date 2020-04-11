NIA Assists Govt’s COVID-19 Efforts With Vehicles

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has released a number of its operational vehicles to support the tracking, tracing and testing exercise being undertaken by Government health officials as part of the Nation’s COVID-19 containment effort.

Some of the vehicles have also been deployed in the distribution of food and other relief items to persons in need of such support during the partial lockdown of Kasoa, Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi and adjoining communities.

The deployed vehicles, which are being operated by NIA drivers, comprise 52 white pick-up trucks, 10 branded pick-up trucks, 11 white vans, and four branded vans.

The release of the vehicles followed a request by the Ministry of National Security with the approval of the Office of the Chief of Staff.