Coronavirus Update: Case Count Rises To 1,671

Ghana has recorded an additional 121 positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, bringing the country’s tally to

1,671 as at April 28.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, giving the latest update on Ghana’s case management, said 553 cases were reported through general surveillance, 105 from travelers who were mandatorily quarantined and1013 from enhanced contact tracing and testing.

He said 1461 were responding to treatment.

He however said six patients are moderate to critically ill.

He said 188 are awaiting second test to be confirmed recovered.

The death toll still stands at 11.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri