Coronavirus Update: Covid-19 Spreads To Oti, Western North Regions

Two more regions have recorded their first coronavirus cases bringing to 12 the number of regions affected by the viral infection.

Thirteen cases were recorded in the Oti while the Western North region recorded a case.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service’s dedicated website in providing updates of the disease in the country.

The national case count has also shot up to 1,279.

Greater Accra leads the regional distribution with 1,089 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 69 and Easter Region, 56.

Northern region has 13 cases, Volta 10, Central 9, Upper West 8, Upper East 8, North East 2, and Western 1.

The Savanna, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions have not recorded any Covid-19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri