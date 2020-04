Ghana has lost one more patient to Covid-19.

This incidence brings to 10 the death toll of the virus in the country.

The Ghana Health Service, confirmed this in its latest update of the country’s case management on it’s Covid-19 dedicated website.

The national case count has shot up to 1,279, with the Greater Accra Region leading the regional distribution with 1,089 cases.

Two regions, Oti and Western North, have also recorded their index cases of covid-19.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri