The 50 Best Games In History: AC Milan 5-0 Real Madrid, 1989 European Cup

AC Milan 5-0 Real Madrid, 1989 European Cup

Julio Maldonado ‘Maldini’Adapted by Billy Munday

Real Madrid’s biggest humiliation came in the 1989 European Cup semi-finals against Arrigo Sacchi’s AC Milan.

It was the end of an era at Los Blancos as the Quinta del Buitre was about to be broken up, but they didn’t go out on a high.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Sacchi’s side gave Real Madrid a footballing lesson at the Stadio San Siro.

Carlo Ancelotti, Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit gave the hosts a three-goal lead before half-time, and it got worse in the second period.

Marco van Basten and Roberto Donadoni added to the scoring to complete a 5-0 rout.

Match Sheet:

Milan: Galli; Tasotti, Costacurta, Baresi, Maldini; Colombo (F. Galli, 64′), Rijkaard, Ancelotti, Donadoni; Gullit (Virdis, 56′) and Van Basten.

Real Madrid: Buyo; Chendo, Sanchis, Gallego, Gordillo; Michel, Schuster, Martin Vazquez, Paco Llorente, Butragueno and Hugo Sanchez.

Goals: 1-0 (min.18) Ancelotti; 2-0 (min. 25) Rijkaard; 3-0 (min. 45) Gullit; 4-0 (min. 49) Van Basten; 5-0 (min. 60) Donadoni.

Referee: Alexis Ponnet (Belgium)

Stadium: San Siro (Milan).

Attendance: 73,112.

