Ex-Osasuna FC Boss, 2 Players Jailed!

A former Director of Spanish football club, Osasuna, has been jailed eight years for match-fixing.

Additionally, two ex-players of Spanish club, Real Betis, have also been jailed.

Their match-fixing scandal dates back to 2014.

Media reports in Spain suggest that the

former Osasuna director, Angel Maria Vizcay, admitted to the fixing of three LaLiga matches, and was handed eight years and eight months jail term on his own admission.

For former Real Betis players Antonio Amaya and Xavi Torres, were according to a report by Marca, sentenced to one year behind bars.

The sentences relate to the fixing of two matches during the 2013/14 season as Osasuna tried to influence the fight for survival in La Liga Santander, according to report.

The two matches in question were Real Betis’ game with Real Valladolid on matchday 37 and Osasuna’s game with Betis on matchday 38 of LaLiga Santander, report say.

The sentence recognises that Osasuna directors Miguel Archanco, Juan Antonio Pascual and Jesus Peralta, with the backing of Vizcay, agreed a deal with Betis for them to win their game against Valladolid and then let Osasuna beat them on the final day, report says.

According to report, the sentence mentions a meeting in the Hotel Melia with Betis players Amaya and Torres, offering them €650,000 to make sure both results happened.

This was split up into two parts: they would receive 400,000 euros for beating Valladolid and 250,000 euros for losing to Osasuna, according to reports in Spain.

By Melvin Tarlue