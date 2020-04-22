Coronavirus Update: Ghana’s Case Count Rise To 1154

Dr Patrick Aboagye

The case count for Coronavirus (Covid-19) infection has risen by 112 bringing Ghana’s total figures to 1154 as of April 22.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye who gave the update at a press briefing in Accra today indicated that the figure represents 1.5 per cent infection rate.

Out of the total number of cases 401 were recorded from the general routine surveillance while 638 were recorded among the population through the GHS enhanced surveillance.

The cases recorded from those mandatorily quarantined were 115.

Dr. Aboagye said 131 patients are responding to treatment while four are in critical or moderate conditions and one is on a ventilator.

The death toll still stands at nine.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri