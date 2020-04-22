Sarkodie Stuck In USA; Begs Akufo-Addo

Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to consider opening Ghana’s borders briefly to enable Ghanaians stuck elsewhere to return home.

The call has come a day after the President lifted the partial lockdown of Greater Accra and Kumasi while the country’s borders remain closed.

Some Ghanaian citizens who travelled outside the shores of Ghana have not been able to return home since the borders were closed.

Sarkodie is one of such individuals. He is currently stuck in the United States of America (USA), which has recorded 792,938 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, April 21.

Earlier reports claimed he was returning from a trip to Spain before he got stuck in USA after the borders were closed.

“Mr. President @NAkufoAddo you’ve done so well with how you handling this pandemic. We appreciate your effort. But please can we open the borders for at least a day or two in between time for citizens stuck outside to get back pls (please),” he tweeted to plead with the President on Monday.

By Francis Addo