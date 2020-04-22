30,000 More Samples Tested In 3 Days

Professor William Ampofo

Some 30,000 samples have been tested for coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last three days, Professor William Ampofo, Head of Virology at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) has said.

Addressing a press conference in Accra today, Prof. Ampofo said the center has the capability to test over 4,000 samples a day using a simple multiplication testing method.

He said it was therefore not impossible for the center to have tested 68,000 samples as said by President Akufo Addo.

He further noted that each test done follows a quality control from the sampling to the releasing of the test results.

“We use four different test kits of international standards to conduct our tests and we have also established quality assurance programme

where we exchange samples with Kumasi Center Collaborative Research (KCCR) to verify the results,” he said.

Professor Ampofo however did not give details of the test results.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri