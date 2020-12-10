Corp Sayvee Drops ‘Call The Spade A Spade’

Corp Sayvee

Talented musician, Corp Sayvee, is out with a new song he is expecting music followers will enjoy during the festive season in December.

Titled Call The Spade A Spade, the song features the last year first runner-up of TV3’s mentor reloaded, Chichiz.

The track was produced by Dr Ray Beats and it adds up to the tall list of good songs released by Corp Sayvee.

Born Saviour Kweku Adzika, Corp Sayvee has risen through the ranks with his spectacular music with his first single, Fantefo Na Brofoa gaining massive recognition.

He began his music career in 2003 and was even signed to Hammer’s music group, and he launched his maiden album titled Time to Love in 2008.

So far he has featured a lot of Ghanaian artistes including Sarkodie, Nero X, Castro, Kwabena Kwabena among others. Some of his bangers are Obolo Lady, Life, You Are A Fool To Me, Toma Wondzi, and Body.